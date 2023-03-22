Notification Settings

Worcestershire cook up a new contract for spinner Josh Baker

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker has signed a new three-year contract with the pears which will keep him at the club until the end of 2025.

Worcestershire's Josh Baker
Baker made 15 County Championship appearances since breaking into the first team at New Road back in 2021 while also featuring in their T20 Blast and One Day cup campaigns. He missed a period of last season with a stress reaction in his lower back, but he is now fit again ahead of the new season.

He said: “It’s great to sign the new contract, and it’s very positive. Having that security to kick on with my career is very encouraging, and it means I can focus on my cricket.

“Hopefully continue to progress with my career and help Worcestershire to enjoy success during these next three years.

“Can’t wait to get going now. A lot of cricket is coming up, and I’m looking forward to performing for Worcestershire. I’ve played a lot of cricket, which I’ve enjoyed. As a cricketer, I want to stay in the team, and that’s my goal.”

And the youngster is looking beyond just playing at New Road.

“Definitely,” he said when asked if playing for England Lions is an ambition.

“And further as well, but Lions at the minute, and I’ve got my eye on it. Josh (Tongue) and Jack (Haynes) did very well, which is good to see, and I want to emulate what they’ve done.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

