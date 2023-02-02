Stafford youngsters in England contention for Dubai series

Rishi Harish and Jack Dimmock

Jack Dimmock and Rishi Harris from Stafford Grammar School were invited to the England selection process after showcasing their talent at an indoor tournament in Birmingham.

The pair are now due to compete with 20 top-rated youngsters, under the watchful eye of expert coaches, in the hopes of displaying their all round ability for indoor cricket.

They have until March to demonstrate their abilities before a 16-player England Indoor Cricket Academy (EICA) will be announced, with subsequent training camps taking place in the summer to initiate a further cut assembling a final 12-man squad who will travel to the World Series in September.

Dimmock said: “It would mean a lot to me to get selected to the ECIA. Of course, the World Series is at the back of my mind and whenever I step into a net, if I’m batting or bowling or performing in a national competition I’m thinking – it’s going to be me or him on that plane to Dubai, so I have to perform better than him."

The Stafford Grammar athletes have recently been pitched against each other at national indoor tournaments with Dimmock representing the triumphant Midland Wildcats under-15 team and Rishi representing Birmingham Blades.