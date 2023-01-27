Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes pens contract extension

Warwickshire's Will Rhodes bats during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 29, 2021. See PA story CRICKET Trophy. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, whose previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this year, has played in all 63 of the Bears’ first-class fixtures since joining from Yorkshire in 2018, scoring 3,645 runs and taking 60 wickets.

He was made captain in 2020 and led the club to its eighth County Championship title the following year.

“I’m delighted to have extended my stay at Warwickshire - a club which I have made my home since arriving,” said Rhodes.

“I am extremely proud to lead this club and I will always represent the Bear and Ragged Staff with great distinction."

As defending champions, the Bears avoided relegation from Division One on the final day last year and Rhodes is determined for a better season this time around.

He added: “Last year didn’t reach our expectations, but I must praise the attitude and spirit of the team to dig in and deliver such a dramatic finale.

“We’re all working incredibly hard this winter ahead of the new season and I know the whole squad is excited to get going.

“There is a buzz around the changing room at the minute and we can’t wait to return to action in front of our members at Edgbaston.”

First-team coach Mark Robinson added: “Will relishes leading the Bears and he’s a fantastic servant to the Club.

“Still young, Will has the opportunity to build on his career so far and the potential to lead Warwickshire for many years to come.