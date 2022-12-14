Oswestry's Naomi Payne named coach of the year at cricket awards

Naomi Payne has been awarded the ECB Coach of the Year 2022 award for her services to women's and girl's cricket at Oswestry CC.

Payne, who is captain and coach of both women's and girls' cricket at the club, was presented with her award at the ECB's coach awards ceremony in Coventry.

She had been shortlisted for national recognition after being named Shropshire cricket's coach of the year earlier in the month.

The event was hosted by Sky Sports cricket commentator, Charles Dagnall, and it recognised and rewarded male and female coaches for their commitment and passion in improving skills, participation and performance.

It was judged by an independent panel of senior ECB coaches and administrators, and they were very impressed with what she has done over the last 12 months.

They said: "Naomi has single-handedly led the development of the Oswestry CC Women & Girls section, growing the squad and developing relationships with sponsors and funders.

"Her biggest impact is the number of youth players brought on during 2022.

"It is testament to Naomi’s hard work in improving the skills and confidence of team members that the club’s women and girls team qualified for the Shropshire Cricket Board’s hardball finals day in their inaugural season."

And Payne revealed she was "chuffed" to bits to win the game's top coaching accolade.

She said: "I had no idea this national award was coming.

"I simply thought I would be joining other county winners at an event celebrating the positive impact that coaches make in their clubs and communities.

"I am absolutely chuffed to bits."

Oswestry's chairman, Steve Adams, added: “We at Oswestry Cricket Club are very proud of Naomi’s achievements.

"Her cricket knowledge, drive and enthusiasm has created our thriving women’s and girl's section.

"We very much look forward to supporting Naomi and the team next season and welcome any new players or support staff.”