Ryan Sidebottom the latest player to leave Warwickshire

The 33-year-old made his Warwickshire debut in a Championship win over Middlesex at Lord’s in 2017, taking six wickets and earning a contract for 2018, having previously impressing for Berkswell in the Birmingham League.

Injuries have stymied the Australian’s progression over the last three years, but the right-armer featured twice during the County Championship-winning campaign in 2021.

Recovering to full fitness this year, Sidebottom joined Derbyshire on loan, before returning to red ball action with the Bears in the penultimate game of the season. In total, Sidebottom has made 26 appearances, taking 62 wickets.

Sidebottom said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given at Edgbaston and I will look back at my Bears career with great pride.

“Winning the County Championship will always be a career highlight and something I never thought I would do after making my debut for Victoria in 2013.

“I will always cherish the memories and friends I have made here and thank the Members for their support.”

Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: “Ryan has given a huge amount to the Club during his time as a Bear and worked very hard to become a senior member of the squad.