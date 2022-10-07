Matt Lamb leaving after 18 years at Warwickshire

Warwickshire batsman Matthew Lamb clips a ball to the boundary during day one of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Warwickshire and Essex at Edgbaston on September 12, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The 26-year-old – who was born in Wolverhampton – joined Warwickshire at the under-9s age group. He went on to make his first class debut in 2016 and has since played 70 matches, hitting 2,560 runs with four centuries.

Lamb said: “I leave Edgbaston with a heavy heart, but I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career.

“I will be forever grateful and thankful to everybody at the Bears who helped and coached me from an eight-year-old cricket lover to a county champion.

“I have made friends for life at the club and will always look forward to returning with Derbyshire.”

Director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: “Matt has been a fantastic servant for Warwickshire and we thank him for everything he has done for the club.

“Matt played a key part to help secure a domestic double last season and I’m sure he’ll look back at that moment and his time at the club with incredibly fond memories.

“We wish Matt all the best for the future.”