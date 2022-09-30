Warwickshire need to find an unlikely victory

Davies on strike for Warwickshire but a win for the Bears is now looking like a tall order. Photo: Stuart Leggett

Replying to the home side’s 272 for four declared, Hampshire made 311 thanks to Vince (98, 150 balls) and former Edgbaston favourite Barker (76, 111).

Warwickshire closed on 62 for two second time round - 23 ahead - but, after rain took out much of the first two days, a draw is overwhelmingly likely. That would secure runners up spot for Vince’s side and send the Bears down.

Warwickshire need to find something spectacular on the final day if they are not to follow the glory of the title with the embarrassment of relegation. Yorkshire’s defeat to Gloucestershire at Headingley has left them a glimmer of hope but the Bears must win this match.

Warwickshire bowler Liam Norwell said: “We have got a chance. It is an outside chance but it is a chance and we are going to give it everything we’ve got.

“It’s a pretty typical Edgbaston pitch. There is a bit of resistance with the new ball but then it does get a bit flatter.

“It’s just a good cricket wicket, like Gary always produces.

“If we can get enough runs on the board to put a bit of pressure on them and dangle the carrot then who knows?”

“We’ve got to get our heads together in the morning and work out how much we want to set them and then execute our plan. They will be no deals. We’ve got to go out and score with intensity and leave us two sessions, maybe two and a bit, to bowl them out, just like against Somerset in the last game of last season.

“I am as frustrated as anyone at not having played this season so it is great to be back. I was pleased with the way I bowled. With the nature of this game, when you know you have got to win, you just give it everything. Luckily I found some rhythm but now it’s a big day of cricket tomorrow and that’s all that my mind is on.”

Only some very quick runs in the morning, followed by ten rapid wickets on a good batting pitch, will keep them out of Division Two. It would be one of the greatest of escapes.

Having declared early to move the game forward after much weather damage, Warwickshire needed a big morning with the ball when Hampshire resumed on four without loss. They didn’t help themselves when Ian Holland was dropped at slip by Dom Sibley before scoring. Holland’s opening partner Felix Organ was also missed before he had scored the previous evening.

Norwell broke through when Organ edged again and this time Sibley clung on and Warwickshire gave their supporters hope by reducing Hampshire to 92 for five. Holland inside-edged Will Rhodes to wicketkeeper Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley edged Henry Brookes and Nick Gubbins played on to Norwell. When Ben Brown edged Norwell to gully, with Yorkshire wobbling in Leeds, the Bears fans were daring to dream.

The dream dissipated in the light of partnerships of 75 in 11 overs between Vince and Nye Donald (36, 31 balls) and 63 in 24 between Vince and Barker before the captain edged Danny Briggs two runs short of his 28th first class century.

Warwickshire’s season-long struggle to polish off the lower order then persisted as Barker and James Fuller added 71 in 16 overs. Barker spent 149 minutes screwing down the lid on his old team’s relegation coffin before sending up a catch off Brookes.