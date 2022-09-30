Gidman is excited by what future holds for Worcestershire

But while Middlesex were celebrating promotion at New Road, Gidman has been encouraged by the progress his men have made this season as they finished fourth.

“We set the challenge last night to draw the game and bat with the same discipline as we have for the last few games but the conditions meant it wasn’t to be,” said Gidman.

“Our whole season has been very encouraging and very competitive and I’m really proud of how the players have conducted themselves throughout the whole season.

“The players sat down at Glamorgan and set out what they wanted to achieve this month and they came very close to doing it. I’m very pleased with the way they went about their business.

“There have been so many individual positives from lots of players and obviously that team perspective as well.

“In two seasons of full cricket we’ve gone from second bottom in Division Two and looking pretty average into competing at the top of the division and competing in every single game of cricket we’ve played.

“From a four-day perspective, even the games we lost we could have won each of them. We got into good fighting positions.

“The improved resilience, the character, the skill and the experience, it takes time to develop. In my view they’ve done it very, very quickly and I’m really proud of everyone for the progress we’ve made.

“We should be really excited and confident about what this group can achieve over these next few years.

“I’m really excited about the future for this group and we are building a group that is young Worcestershire and domestic players that are performing.”

The Pears have already moved to strengthen their squad by signing Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite and Warwickshire batter Adam Hose on three-year deals.