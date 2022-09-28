Warwickshire frustrated as they attempt to avoid the drop

Rob Yates

It was a deeply frustrating day for Warwickshire, who must win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, and equally so for the spectators.

They saw a dearth of cricket in the day, just 32.1 overs, while both lunch and tea intervals were taken in dry weather and then the last ‘session’ was ended prematurely for bad light...with the sun shining!

Warwickshire declared on 272 for four, Yates having made 104 (185 balls) and Ian Holland taking three for 85, before the visitors replied with four without loss in 19 balls before the close.

With Yorkshirein jeopardy on a turning track at Bristol, the escape hatch is still ajar for the champions. They have enough bonus points to overhaul the White Rose (if the White Rose lose) but the Bears still need to win this match.