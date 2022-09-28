Middlesex take control against Worcestershire

Malan had contributed scores of 0, 8 and 2 during the wins earlier this month over Glamorgan and Leicestershire which had reignited Middlesex’s push for a top two spot.

But the South African batter demonstrated the form which had brought him one hundred and four fifties in the Royal London Cup.

He steered his side to 146 for two from 44 overs after they had bowled Worcestershire out for 225.

Malan brought up his half century in the grand manner with a six off Ed Barnard and by the close had moved onto 68 from 135 balls.

Middlesex still need a maximum of 16 points to ensure promotion after their rivals Glamorgan claimed maximum batting points against Sussex at Hove.

Worcestershire resumed on 167-8 and some clean hitting from Josh Tongue (39no) was largely responsible for them reaching 225 all out in 82.5 overs.