Pelsall power to the runners-up spot

Nathan Howell

And while Brewood did all they could to try to capture second place behind champions Tamworth with victory at home to Cannock, they were unable to leapfrog Pelsall who recorded a resounding victory of their own at Penkridge.

Todd Henderson led the way for Pelsall, smashing 101 as they set an imposing total of 318. It was too tall an order for Penkridge who were dismissed for 131, with Pelsall bowler Jamie Holmes taking five wickets for 32. It was a similar tale at Deansfield as Brewood posted a challenging 267 for the loss of six wickets on a tricky pitch, with James Clark top scoring with 42 before being bowled by Cannock spinner Dan Wood.

Cannock struggled to make headway and wickets fell at regular intervals with only number eight batter Dan Bowker offering resistance, slapping 45 as Cannock were dismissed for 135. A notable mention for Cannock’s Adam Benton, who fielded and batted with a broken arm after a late drop-out – going in at number 11 and managing an unbeaten three runs from 22 balls.

Elsewhere, Fordhouses won a tight game against Beacon, chasing down 300 to win by a single wicket. Milford Hall were lost by 130 runs at home by champions Tamworth, who had posted 303 all out.