Beacon buzzing after National T20 Plate win

(Pic Stu Leggett) Beacon players and supporters with the trophy after being crowned champions. (Pic Stu Leggett) The National Vitality Club T20 Plate Champions.

The final, which took place at the stunning Wormsley Cricket Ground, in Buckinghamshire, was a low-scoring affair which the Staffordshire club won by one run.

Beacon had beaten Aston Hall CC and Furness CC in Yorkshire to get to the final, and they were victorious thanks to an all-round team performance and their overseas player, Joshua Chesworth, holding his nerve in the final over.

Earlier, 47 off 35 balls by all-rounder Ollie Green help Beacon to post 141 for 8 from their 20 overs – a competitive score given the foggy conditions in High Wycombe.

In reply, Pershore got off to a great start with Mike Green making 73 off 59 balls, including eight fours and two sixes for the Worcestershire-based side.

Beacon kept a lid on the run-rate, and when Green was dismissed in the penultimate over, the game looked wrapped up.

But then Stephen Miles hit Chesworth for six, leaving Pershore needing three to win and two to tie off the final delivery.

Chesworth held his nerve and executed a wide-yorker which was missed by the batter, and they were run out trying to get the tie, sending Beacon’s fans and players alike into wild celebrations.

Dan Green, who has been captain of Beacon for the last six years and is one of several players to have grown up at the club, was delighted by his side’s success.

“It was crazy,” he said about the scenes when they won.

“It felt similar to what it must have felt like for England when they won the World Cup – obviously on a much lesser scale.

“It was that kind of moment.

“There were people who couldn’t make it, but they were sending us messages telling us where they were when they were checking the ball-by-ball updates.

“It was amazing, for all those people who came on the bus to support us or made their own way down, it was sheer happiness.