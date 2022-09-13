Lichfield’s win is in vain as they fall short of promotion

2022 / Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League / Division 1 / Kidderminster CC v Shifnal / Chester Road / Kidderminster.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first at Gorway Road and bowled the home side out for 221. George Turner was the chief destroyer with the ball taking 4 for 38 from his 10 overs, he was supported by Riley Ward, who took 3 for 26.

Lichfield made hard work of the reply losing eight wickets to achieve the target, but Joe Seager got his side over the line with a composed 41 not out from 57 balls. Mateen Khan ended up with impressive figures of 4-44 for Walsall.

Unfortunately for the Lichfield though – Barnards Green were promoted after an eight-wicket win against Worfield.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Himley finished off a successful season beating Harborne thanks to a maiden century from Ollie Walker.

The 17-year-old made a century in the Graham Williamson Trophy earlier this year for Worcester Academy, but it was his first for Himley in the league.

He got to the milestone off 95 balls and ended up exactly 100* as Himley made 241 for 7 in 40 overs in a game impacted by overnight rain.

Harborne got close to the target but fell just short in the end, overseas professional Swapnil Gugale made 55 off 70 balls, but other than a few cameos nobody, made a meaningful impact, and Himley won by 15 runs.

West Bromwich Dartmouth's season ended with a whimper, as they were beaten by 84 runs at home to Dorridge.

The visitors won the toss and batted first with the experience of Dave Ball guiding them to 250 all out from their allocation. The all-rounder made 94* striking 13 fours and one six.

Tim Maxfield did take 5-44 for the home side.

During the reply, Jack Mills took 4-17 as Dartmouth were bowled out for 166.

In Division One, Smethwick celebrated their title win by beating Ombersley at home.

The visitors bowled first and dismissed the champions for 221, with Muhammad Qamar Khan (50) and Amritpal Singh (45) top scoring for them.

And Ombersley got off to a great start in the response, with Worcestershire's Taylor Cornall (39) and Josh Dell (62) making their way to 86 before they lost their first wicket.

But the spin of Tazeem Chaudry Ali pulled it back for Smethwick taking 5 for 24 off his 10 overs with the visitors eventually falling 39 runs short of their target.

Half-centuries from Vikai Kelley and Neil Pinner were enough for Kidderminster to breeze past Shifnal.

They batted first after losing the toss and made a competitive 238 all-out.

In reply, Shifnal never got going thanks to 4 for 26 from Liam Weston, and the visitors were bowled out for 176.

Halesowen would have been happy with their first season in Division One. They finished in eighth place despite losing on the final day at home to Barnt Green. After gaining promotion last year, a mid-table finish gives them something to build on.