Worcestershire frustrated by Gill and the rain

Only 50 overs were possible at Sophia Gardens, where Glamorgan still need 64 to avoid the follow on target of 305 after ending the day 241-8.
Glamorgan were happy chasing the batting bonus points that would take them past the follow-on target and also potentially ahead of Middlesex into second place in the table, with those two teams meeting next week at Lord’s.
The Pears need a win to boost their chances of joining the promotion race, but that will take quite a turnaround given more rain is forecast in Cardiff today.
There was a little under two hours of play possible before lunch, then a lengthy break before the players returned after tea for a truncated evening session.
Gill picked up where he had left off the previous evening by hitting his first ball through mid-on.
Nightwatch Timm van der Gugten had a bit of fun before departing on 18, while Sam Northeast (10) was undone by an off-cutter from Dillon Pennington.
Pennington’s next ball found the edge of Kiran Carlson’s bat and Ed Pollock took the catch at slip. Billy Root was able to avoid the hat-trick and then keep Worcestershire at bay until the rain came.
Resuming after tea, Glamorgan slipped deeper into trouble when Root was lbw to Ben Gibbon.
Then came the big wicket of Gill for 92, also lbw – this time Ed Barnard was the bowler. Gill will count himself unlucky as two balls after his departure all the players were walking off for bad light. The players did return for a final 10 overs and James Harris was bowled by Pennington.