Cannock safe in Prem but Hammerwich must wait

Saturday’s six-wicket win over already-relegated Whittington means they can no longer be caught by Hammerwich, who are destined to finish third bottom and face a nervous wait to discover their own fate.

Walsall’s relegation from the Birmingham League means three clubs will be relegated if Tamworth, who were this week crowned champions, fail to win promotion through the play-offs.

That is no longer a concern for Cannock, who were helped to victory by an excellent all-round performance from Zimbabwean overseas ace Ainsley Ndlovu. Having taken three wickets as Whittington were restricted to 164, the 26-year-old then smashed four sixes in an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls to power his team past the target, after they had been wobbling on 93-4.

Heighway said: “The fact three could go down has made it tense for the past few weeks, so it is nice to have finally put any lasting concerns behind us.

“A mid-table finish was our aim after winning promotion last season and if we win our final match at Brewood on Saturday we won’t be far off it. We’re pretty happy with how we’ve performed.”

Cannock’s win made Hammerwich’s late collapse to lose by seven runs at home to Wolverhampton seconds academic.

Tamworth secured the title courtesy of an 87-run win at home to Fordhouses, their 15th victory of the campaign.

Callum Render (115) and Jason Jakeman (102 not out) shared 199 for the third wicket to help the hosts rack up 282-4 batting first.

Fordhouses reply began promisingly with openers Adam Peat and Niall Cooper adding 72 before the latter was dismissed having scored 47 off 52 balls.

Peat went on to score 62 but after he was the fourth wicket to fall, with the score on 151, a collapse followed with the visitors eventually bowled out for 195.

Pelsall are in pole position to finish best of the rest after crushing Brewood by nine wickets to leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Tom Boyd took 4-41 and Dan Vernon 3-40 as the visitors, who had chosen to bat, were skittled for just 132, opener Nikhil Vaidya the final wicket to fall after top scoring with 65 having found little in the way of support. Boyd then completed his man-of-the-match performance by smashing an unbeaten 62 off just 47 balls, including three sixes, as the hosts chased down the target in under 15 overs.

Pelsall visit Penkridge on Saturday knowing victory will be enough to secure second spot, though Beacon are ready to pounce should they slip-up, having climbed to third courtesy of a resounding 114-run win over Penkridge at The Bratch.

Roger Fildes’ 62 restored some momentum to the home side’s innings following the loss of openers Sam Flavell and Ashley Hartshorn, before powerful late hitting from in-form all-rounder Jake Cartwright lifted them to 262-7. Cartwright, whose innings featured three sixes, then took four wickets with the ball as the visitors were bowled out for just 148. Rana Hassan, with 56, provided the only real resistance.

Milford Hall can still overhaul Brewood, who now sit fourth, following a 33-run win at Wombourne.

James Davis hit 70 and Aaron Afford 58 as the visitors recovered from 33-4 to post 237, Oliver Siviter taking 5-52 for the hosts.

Wombourne’s chase got off to a nightmare start as they slumped to 11-3 and though skipper Tom Elwell (40), Matt Pountney (35) and Jack Hussey (29) engineered a rebuild, all three were gone with the score on 121-7.