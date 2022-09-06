Smethwick celebrating first tile in 50 years

Saturday’s 135-run win at Shifnal secured top spot in Division One with a game to spare, sparking huge celebrations among a healthy visiting crowd in Shropshire.

Needing only four points to clinch the crown, Smethwick were confirmed as champions before the interval after compiling 292-7, helped by Bilal Shafyat’s 132 from just 128 balls.

Spinners Gurinder Singh and Tazeem Ali then claimed four and three wickets respectively as the hosts were dismissed for just 157.

“It is great to finally have it done,” said Khan. “We had the game under control pretty early and after it was over we had a huge celebration with everyone that travelled to support us.

“It was wonderful to have that time in the changing room and to hear from our chairman, Mr Sandhu, who has waited 21 years to win the league.

“It was a very fitting end to our season to all be there together as a group since that is typical of the environment we have created.

“We have tried to play hard cricket on the field while making friends off it and from the number of messages I have received since the end of the game I think we have managed that.”

While Smethwick celebrated, the mood at Walsall was far darker after they were relegated from the League for the first time in their history following a 185-run defeat at Worfield.

Basit Zaman smashed 10 sixes on his way to 145 from just 105 balls, while Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes scored 126 as the Shropshire hosts piled up 354-7. Tom Pickerill (24 not out) was one of only three other batsmen to reach double figures.

Walsall never looked like getting close to the target and though Rahul Kaushal impressed with a run-a-ball 63, a bottom two place in Division Two was confirmed when Raja Ateeq was the last man dismissed – for obstructing the field – with the score on 169.

There was better news for Kidderminster, who despite falling to a 133-run defeat at Knowle and Dorridge, ensured their Division One status would be retained courtesy of four bonus points and results elsewhere.

Halesowen will head into the final match of the season looking to preserve seventh spot in the top flight following a disappointing four-wicket defeat at Moseley.

Lichfield still have hope of promotion from Division Two thanks to a comfortable six-wicket win over Wem. Tight bowling restricted the visitors to 233-7 from their 50 overs, with opener Will Davies then anchoring the reply with an unbeaten 92 as the hosts overhauled the target with more than five overs to spare.

It means Lichfield head into the final Saturday nine points behind second-placed Barnards Green, who missed out on the chance to secure promotion as they were beaten by four wickets at champions Wolverhampton.

Aqab Ahmed took 5-56 as the visitors could only muster 234-9 and though the chase proved far from straightforward, Tom Fell marshalled the hosts home with an unbeaten 74.

Elsewhere, Himley defeated West Bromwich Dartmouth by 22 runs in an entertaining contest between two teams destined for mid-table finishes.