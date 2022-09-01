Notification Settings

The Beacon way is proving a success

By Ollie Westbury

Beacon Cricket Club are heading to the final of the Vitality Club T20 Plate – after a team boasting nine homegrown players – won the North of England regional finals day.

Dan Green

The day, held at Elsecar Cricket Club in South Yorkshire, saw Beacon beat Furness in the semi-final and then go on the thrash Aston Hall in the final when they chased down their score of 139 with ten overs to go.

Daniel Green, club captain at Beacon said it was a great day for everyone involved at the club, especially considering they had nine players who have come through the club's youth section.

He said: "The day was brilliant.

"We do things our way at Beacon.

"We have nine homegrown players who played on Sunday.

"Who came up through the youth system.

"So for the club to do that, with the people who follow us around every Saturday, and with lots of family and friends up there watching.

"It was massive.

"And it was nice to get some success to go with our way, which in my opinion is a good way of doings.

"It would be nice if we could bring back with some silverware when we go to the national final."

They will now play another Midlands club in Pershore in the final on September 11 – at the stunning Wormsley cricket ground.

A venue that Green holds in high regard.

"The ground looks incredible," he continued.

"They call it the nicest non-first-class ground in the country.

"It is a very exclusive place, I am very much looking forward to it, and we should have a coach load of people going down to watch."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

