Cricket’s as easy as one, two, three for Walsall Health's star man Will

Will Lauchlan

On what proved to be a super Sunday, Lauchlan claimed a hat-trick while Andy Gorton passed 6,000 runs for the Rushall-based outfit – as the club beat Birmingham Unicorns to record their 300th victory.

But Lauchlan’s treble success was all the more remarkable given that it was with the first three balls he has ever delivered under match conditions.

In fact, he bowled just three balls on the day as he dismissed Unicorns’ last three batters.

After bowling out their opponents for 102, Gorton reached his milestone on the way to securing a four-wicket success.

The day that will live long in the memory and is a far cry from last season when the club, which was formed in 1987 by a group of health workers, were struggling to field a side and forced to call off a number of games.

But a winter recruitment drive, which saw man-of-the-moment Lauchlan sign up, has boosted the playing numbers and now the future looks bright.

“It certainly was a special day,” said fixture secretary and long-serving player Chris Hall.

“Hat-tricks are rare under normal circumstances, but Will had very limited bowling experience. He had never ever bowled under match conditions, these were the first three balls of his amateur cricketing life.

“It was an incredible moment and it’s hard to quantify how rare a feat this is.

“In our club’s 36-year history, we have only ever had two hat-tricks, so for Will to get one, with the first three balls he had ever bowled in a game was truly remarkable.”

Hall was also delighted to see Gorton reach an impressive milestone with the bat and that club stalwart Rick Jarrams was watching on from the boundary on such an historic day.

“Andy, who had played in that first season in 1987, became our first player to pass 6,000 runs,” added Hall “He is one of the few remaining active players from the original team, and has also donated hours and hours of spare time off the pitch to ensure the club remained successful.

“Our club president, Rick Jarrams, another member of the original 1987 team, was in attendance. For many years Rick was the lifeblood of our club and is one of only two players to make over 300 appearances.

“Rick contributed so much to the club, organising fixtures, tours, teas, awards evenings etc. His drive to make sure we always got the game on is still very much in the club’s DNA today, so it was really fitting he was at this historic game to witness this team flourish again.

“Twelve months earlier the picture didn’t look great, it was hard to see a day like this being possible. It was satisfying to see our small local club starting to prosper again, giving new players the opportunity to get involved in cricket at grassroots level.

“Our ethos has always been about inclusivity – all ages, abilities, gender are welcomed at Walsall Health, with the focus being on getting everyone involved in the game.

“We play Sunday 40-over friendly matches from mid April to mid September.

“In recent years it’s become a struggle to keep afloat, particularly after Covid times, with dwindling participation numbers.

“This led to us having to cancel a few games last season, because we didn’t have enough players. Sad times, as we had never cancelled a game before during our 36-year history.

“So during the winter months, we launched a recruitment drive in a bid to secure our club’s future. So many small amateur teams like us struggle to survive these difficult periods, and we were determined to try to rescue the situation.

“This has proved to be a great success, which culminated in a historic day for the club.”