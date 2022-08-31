Brewood’s title hopes are all but ended by Beacon

2022 / South Staffs County League / Premier Division / Beacon CC v Brewood.

Brewood slipped below leaders Tamworth with defeat in last week’s top-of-the-table clash and completely lost touch with defeat on Saturday.

Jake Cartwright hit an unbeaten 85 from 61 balls to lead Beacon to a total of 288-7.

Chief support was provided by Roger Fildes (60) and captain Dan Green (46), while Thomas Holley (2-45) and Andrew Calvert (2-63) led Brewood’s bowling figures.

Brewood made a good start to their reply, with Richard Bradford (64) and Calvert (38) top-scoring.

But nobody else got beyond 18, as the hosts’ bowlers took control, with Green (3-23) finishing with a flourish to bowl the visitors out for 190.

That leaves Beacon fourth in the table, and still with hopes of finishing in the runners-up spot.

Tamworth will clinch the title this weekend with victory after moving 21 points clear of Brewood with an eight-wicket victory over Penkridge.

Rana Hassan (63) and Amaan Hassan (58) helped Penkridge reach 201 all out, but Tamworth openers Ed Smith (105no) and Callum Render (67) quickly had the leaders in control and on their way a comfortable victory.

Alex Jones (126no) and Mark Pearse (106) both scored centuries as third-placed Pelsall racked up 353-2 in their 233-run triumph over Whittington. Todd Henderson (65no) and Tom Boyd (40) were also in fine form with the bat.

Rock-bottom Whittington never looked like being in with a shout in reply as they were bowled out for 120.

Daniel Vernon took 4-37, while there were two wickets each for Joel Bannister, Jamie Holmes and Boyd.

At the other end of the table, Hammerwich confirmed their survival and Wolverhampton Seconds’ place in the bottom two with a high-scoring success at Wombourne.

Openers Tom Wright (131no) and Varun Bali (90) put on a first-wicket stand of 173, before Wright carried his bat to the end aided by Andy Malkin (23) and Ben Traat (21).

Ben Jewkes took 3-53 with the ball, but Wombourne were left with too much to do – despite the best efforts of captain Tom Elwell (90), opener Shakeel Richards (65) and Matt Pountney (54).

Thomas Spears helped keep the run-rate down and took four wickets, while there were two wickets each for Brian Fisher and Tom Rayne.

Wolverhampton Seconds’ survival fight was ended as they went down by three runs at Cannock.

Andrew LeFeaver and Muhammad Sultan each scored exactly 50 in Cannock’s 220-7. Nikul Lal took 3-31. Vikul Lal then gave Wolverhampton hope with 76, helping them fight back alongside Haris Khan (40).

But they would come up just short with Nikul Lal (29) bowled with the final ball of the innings when trying to hit the winning runs.