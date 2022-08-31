Birmingham Phoenix women skittled cheaply as hopes end

2022 / The Hundred / Warwickshire County Cricket Club / Edgbaston / Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals.

The Phoenix were rattled out for just 82 – with Megan Schutt, Amelia Kerr and Danielle Gibson each claiming two wickets – before Spirit crashed to 26 for six in reply.

Dattani (28) and Scrivens (26) held their nerve when it counted, though, to take Spirit home with three balls to spare.

Phoenix skipper Sophie Devine said: “We knew we had to take 10 wickets to win the game and we started really well. You couldn’t have asked for much more than the start we had.

“Sophie Molyneaux has been outstanding all tournament and it doesn’t change because of how she bowled in that last set. It was a pressure situation, and I backed her 100 per cent and would again.

“It’s not just been this game. The two games previous we were very poor and didn’t deserve to win, so we’ve got no-one but ourselves to blame.

“The intent was there in our batting. We spoke a lot over the last few days about having positive intent as the last two games we went back into our shell a little bit, so we thought we’d much rather go out swinging than sit back and take the punches. You have to realise Megan Schutt is world-class and put pressure on us straight away.