Birmingham Phoenix win - but bow out of this year’s Hundred

2022 / The Hundred / Warwickshire County Cricket Club / Edgbaston / Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets.

The Australian wicketkeeper-bat thrashed two sixes and 11 fours in 42 balls to lead his side to an unlikely victory, but their failure to win in 73 balls meant their net run-rate wasn’t sufficient to take them to Friday’s playoff game at The Ageas Bowl.

Earlier, Ravi Bopara’s 45 from 19 balls propelled Spirit to 139-6 despite four for 17 for Tom Helm on his home ground.

Liam Dawson’s three for 15 and four for 24 from Mason Crane appeared to have Spirit in control especially when Bopara caught Wade off the leg-spinner with 22 needed, but Tanveer Sangha and Helm got Phoenix over the line.

Consolation for Spirt is despite defeat they will contest the play-off on Friday against the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

Wade said: “It was an interesting game. We were going out to chase the score in 73 balls but things didn’t go to plan so we just reeled it back in and just went for the win. We will do the rain dance tomorrow and see how it goes.

“When you lose early wickets it made it a bit harder at the end. My plan was to hit the short boundary, but at the strategic timeout we decided just to go for the win.