Smethwick just four points from first title in 54 years

Smethwick on verge

Gurinder Singh and Roshan Venkataraman both had superb all-round displays in a five-wicket home triumph. Smethwick now need just four points to grab their first title since 1968.

Singh and Venkataraman shared six wickets, while spinners Kadeer Ali and Tazeem Chaudry Ali took two apiece as Wardens slumped from 85 without loss to 170 all out.

Singh (70) went on to top-score with the bat while Venkataraman made 40.

And with second-placed Barnt Green slipping up against Shrewsbury, Smethwick are 37 points clear at the top with two games left.

Skipper Rawait Khan said: “Our bowling unit collectively did very well. And to bowl Wardens out for 170 after they got to 80 for none was a brilliant effort.

“We know they like to play aggressively and take the bowlers on so I was happy to put them in on a pitch with a bit in it.

“Yas (Yasir Ali) and Roshan bowled superbly – in particular Roshan adapted very well to conditions and consistently hit the top of off stump rather than seeking too much variation.

“The spinners did a very good job in the middle with Kadeer immediately getting a wicket then applying a brake to the scoring.

“Tazeem and Gugi (Gurinder) finished very well and we also held our catches.

“Roshan then played very well with the bat and Gugi really showed his class which meant it was done quite comfortably in the end and with Barnt Green losing we now need four points at Shifnal.”

Elsewhere in the division, Kidderminster could be vulnerable to a late challenge from the bottom two after losing at Berkswell.

Callum Bennett got 47 for Kidderminster but the rest struggled as they were all out for just 115.

Berkswell made hard work of reaching their target but eventually prevailed by three wickets.

Halesowen lost by 50 runs at Ombersley, with James Rudge’s unbeaten 53 proving too little too late.

Ombersley batted first and finished 239-9. Rudge, in at eight, top-scored for Halesowen, with Simon Gregory the next best at 32 as they fell short.

In Premier Division Two, Walsall are on the brink of a second straight relegation while Wolverhampton can no longer be caught at the top.

Wolverhampton had Will Nield grab 114 as they ultimately won by 79 runs against Walsall, and the former will go up to Premier One while the latter are on the brink of dropping into the South Staffs County League.

Himley are fifth with two games to spare after winning by 113 runs at Dorridge.

Third-placed Lichfield won by seven wickets against Harborne.