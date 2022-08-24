Royal season over for Worcestershire and Warwickshire

2022 / Royal London Cup / Worcestershire County Cricket Club / New Road / Worcester Rapids v Glamorgan.

Northeast hit his own and Glamorgan’s List A best score of 177 not out while Root equalled his best in this format by making 113 not out.

The pair plundered an unbroken 245 from just 28 overs as Glamorgan amassed 356-3 from 50 overs after being put into bat. It was Glamorgan’s record fourth-wicket partnership in List A cricket.

Worcestershire were powerless to halt the flood of runs, but they made a brave reply with captain Jake Libby, Joe Leach and Ben Cox all hitting half-centuries.

n Somerset collected their first Royal London Cup win at the eighth and last attempt and dragged Warwickshire out of the competition with them with a 14-run victory at Edgbaston.

Lewis Goldsworthy’s maiden List A century and Jack Brooks’ excellent bowling (four for 38) underpinned a win which brought some belated light to a leaden campaign for the westcountrymen.

Warwickshire knew that reaching 267 would take them through to the knockout phase but their depleted batting order, without the injured Krunal Pandya and Michael Burgess, fell just short on 252 all out.