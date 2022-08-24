Kane Richardson strikes to help Birmingham Phoenix grab key win

Birmingham Phoenix's Liam Livingstone

Richardson, who removed Jordan Cox and Invincibles captain Sam Billings with successive deliveries, finished with three for 22 at the Kia Oval, while fellow seamer Tom Helm claimed an impressive three for 11 off 20 balls.

Those performances underpinned the Phoenix victory despite the best efforts of the Curran brothers, with both Sam and Tom clattering a flurry of sixes even as their side fell short on 156 for eight.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone (45 from 32) and Moeen Ali (42 from 25) led the way as the visitors made 166 for six, with their bowlers ensuring that proved to be enough.

n Teenager Alice Capsey’s devastating bowling display led Oval Invincibles to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval in a repeat of last year’s Eliminator.

Capsey recorded Invincibles’ best figures of the competition so far, taking three for 15 as the home side reigned victorious in overcast conditions in the capital.

Seeking revenge for their loss in last season’s Eliminator, Phoenix set 106 to win, which the home side made light work of. Ferocious hitting from Lauren Winfield-Hill (41), Dane van Niekerk (21) and Capsey (20) saw Invincibles cruise home with 13 balls to spare.