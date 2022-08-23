Fynn is the headline act as Wolves seal promotion

2022 / BDPCL / Div 2 / Himley CC v Bridgnorth.

Warrick Fynn was the star of the Premier Two clash with both bat and ball for Wolverhampton.

The all-rounder made a gritty 114 not out off 138 balls hitting 10 boundaries.

His innings led the visitors to 258-7 after they were put into bat by Wem. And in reply, the hosts never got going, with none of their batters making a half-century. Fynn had a day to remember taking 6-31 in the chase to bowl Wem out for 152.

Lichfield’s chances of promotion took a hit after they lost an incredibly tight game at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Tim Maxfield smashed 88 off 79 balls including nine fours and four sixes leading the home side to a total of 244-6.

Maxfield was the star of the show in the second innings as well for Dartmouth, as they bowled Lichfield out for 242, taking 4-41.

Relegation is a real possibility for Walsall as they fell into the bottom two after being hammered by Bromsgrove.

James Bayliss took 5-23, and Will Tufin 4-40 as Walsall were bowled out for 144 after they won the toss and batted first.

Bromsgrove made light work of the chase only losing one wicket, reaching the home side’s modest target in just 22 overs.

Jayden Levitt (52) and Freddie Fallows (59) did the damage for the visitors.

Himley lost to Bridgnorth despite a courageous century from opening batter Bilal Hussain.

After losing the toss, Bridgnorth batted first and made a respectable 237-9, but in reply, Himley could not get over the line, even though Hussain managed 103 off 123 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

The home side fell 14 runs short of their target being bowled out for 223 with three overs remaining.

Meanwhile, in Premier One, Smethwick edged closer to clinching the league title with a win at Halesowen.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat but could only manage 221-7 of their 50 overs.

But in response, Smethwick also struggled with the bat.

Rawait Khan (45) and Roshan BS Venkataraman (56) top scored for the visitors, and they just about made it over the line, eight wickets down with two balls remaining in the game.

Ed Bragg had the best figures for Halesowen taking 3-34 from his 10 overs.

Kidderminster suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Barnt Green.

The visitors made 286-6 off their 50 overs largely thanks to a partnership of 125 between Jacques Banton (81) and B J Chapman-Lilley (71).

But in reply, they were bowled out for just 46 after Andrew Sutton (6-23) and Robbie Shurmer (4-17) ripping through Kidderminster’s batting line-up.