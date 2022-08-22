Dom Sibley sets up Warwickshire's victory push with timely ton

Dom Sibley

Sibley’s composed 113 (124 balls), supported by Rob Yates (52, 73 balls), lifted the Bears to 275 for six against a Durham attack led by Oliver Gibson 3-55).

Graham Clark defied hard for 70 (102 balls) in reply but Durham were bowled out for 227 as Olly Hannon-Dalby took 4-39 and Liam Norwell 2-33.

Warwickshire will now face Somerset at Edgbaston tomorrow knowing that victory could secure them a top-three qualification spot. Durham will visit Leicestershire more than ready to consign their miserable RLC campaign to history.

Centurion Sibley admitted it was hard work in the middle.

“After five or six overs we could tell that it wasn’t a 300 wicket,” he said. “It was dry and there was some turn. It was tough work so I think we did well to get that score on the board. We thought 270 was going to be enough to win the game. Then the lads bowled really well and we won quite comfortably. It was a good performance all round.

“It was really pleasing to bounce back after the tough loss at Middlesex on Friday. We have done that a couple of times now which shows good character. It keeps us in the mix so now we have just got to go out against Somerset and try not to worry too much about the table and just try to win the game and see where that takes us.

“I’ve been pleased with my form in this comp. I had a few low scores after the first game but have bounced back in the last couple and hopefully I can get another big score against Somerset.”

Durham chose to bowl but did not help themselves by dropping Yates on ten and 11. The opener took advantage to pass fifty for the fourth time in this season’s Royal London Cup in an opening stand of 98 in 128 balls before he pulled Gibson to mid-wicket.

Sibley found another two assertive partners in Will Rhodes (29, 38 balls) and Matt Lamb (28, 33) with whom he added 59 in 12 overs and 75 in 11 respectively. Rhodes was well-caught by substitute Luke Doneathy at mid on off George Drissell but Sibley chugged on to his hundred from 115 balls and hit 11 fours and two sixes before hoisting Gibson to long on.

His departure signalled a Durham fightback and a clatter of three wickets for five runs in eight balls. Trevaskis struck twice in four balls as Lamb was caught at extra cover and Ethan Brookes edged a big turner to wicketkeeper Tomas Mackintosh.

That left 17-year-old Kai Smith and 16-year-old Hamza Shaikh together at the crease and Smith provided the shot of the innings when he blasted Gibson over extra cover for six in a stand of 29 in 21 balls much appreciated by the good-sized crowd.

Durham’s reply was hit early when Nic Maddinson sliced Hannon-Dalby to backward point. Clark dropped anchor but lost partners regularly. Scott Borthwick (27, 47 balls) chipped a return catch to Yates and Norwell struck twice in four balls. Sean Dickson gloved a pull to give 16-year-old wicketkeeper George Maddy a debut catch and Trevaskis was bowled through the gate.

Clark and Paul Coughlin rebuilt with a stand of 49 in 51 balls before both fell to fine catches on the mid-wicket boundary, Shaikh and Yates continuing their good days with excellent takes right on the rope.