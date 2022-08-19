Warwickshire swoop to sign India's Mohammed Siraj for final fixtures

India's Mohammed Siraj

The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears’ home fixture against Somerset on September 12.

The right-arm quick took four for 66 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston in July, before adding a further six wickets in three ODI matches that followed.

Siraj has played for his country 26 times in all formats, taking 56 wickets. In total, he has taken 403 wickets in 207 career matches with 194 of those in first-class cricket.

Siraj said: “I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket.

“Edgbaston is world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I’m really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire’s director of cricket said: “Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can’t wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up.