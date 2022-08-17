First ever Whistle Foundation's Midlands Madness set to take place this weekend

The Midland Madness finals day. (Photo by Garry Griffiths,ThreeFiveThree Photography)

The Midland Madness is a new 100-ball competition for local cricketers giving those who would not normally play in coloured clothing and with a pink ball the opportunity to do so.

The charity also aims to raise money to provide children with disabilities with access to sport, but more so cricket.

On Sunday, August 21, it will host its first-ever finals day at Himley Cricket Club.

There will be a BBQ available all day, as will the bar and a beer tent.

The charity will be hosting raffles, auctions and competitions to help with the fundraising – and an ice cream van for children.

This year's tournament has been a success for the charity, and they are delighted with the way it has turned out.

Ajay Sharma, co-founder and managing director of The Whistle Foundation, said: "The competition has gone really well, from a fundraising point of view and a participation point of view.

"We have had players from the professional level down to people rediscovering cricket after a 15-year absence.

"It has also helped show what fantastic talent there is in the Midlands.

"But we also wanted everyone to be able to play cricket with a pink ball and coloured clothing. As your amateur cricketer can't always access this."

And Sunday's final will follow the same format as the traditional T20 Blast.

Semi-final one will take place at 10.30am, the second semi-final is set to start at 1.30pm before the grand finale starts at 5pm.