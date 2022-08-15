Notification Settings

Staffordshire have fun in the sun as Hill and Malik shine

By Nick Elwell

Zen Malik and Mike Hill shone with the bat as Staffordshire piled up the runs on the opening day of their must-win Eastern Division One Championship clash with reigning champions Suffolk.

Needing a victory to keep their title hopes alive, Staffs ran riot at Checkley as they piled up 423-5 from their 90 overs with Malik and history-maker Hill leading the way.

The duo shared a superb third-wicket stand of 253 with Hill making 156, including 10 fours and 11 sixes, and Malik 145, with 17 fours and two sixes. Opener Tom Moulton had earlier made 68.

Hill's century saw him became the first Staffordshire batter to score three tons in successive Championship innings.

At the close, Suffolk had progressed to 49 without loss from 19 overs.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

