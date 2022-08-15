Staffordshire have fun in the sun as Hill and Malik shine

Needing a victory to keep their title hopes alive, Staffs ran riot at Checkley as they piled up 423-5 from their 90 overs with Malik and history-maker Hill leading the way.

The duo shared a superb third-wicket stand of 253 with Hill making 156, including 10 fours and 11 sixes, and Malik 145, with 17 fours and two sixes. Opener Tom Moulton had earlier made 68.

Hill's century saw him became the first Staffordshire batter to score three tons in successive Championship innings.