Worcestershire sign Yorkshire all rounder Matthew Waite

Matthew Waite

Waite spent a short and successful spell on loan at New Road earlier in the season, signed until the end of the 2025 season, and will join Worcestershire from 1st October.

It follows on from Worcestershire securing the services of Warwickshire middle order batter Adam Hose, also for the next three years.

Waite said: “I totally enjoyed my short spell at Worcestershire and contributing to a win and, even in that short time, I could see the great potential at the Club, with a mixture of youngsters and experience.

“I was made to feel welcome by everyone and part of the group, and I’m delighted to move to Worcestershire on a three-year contract.

“It’s a club wanting to experience more success in red ball and white ball cricket, and I want to play my part and feel I can contribute with bat and ball.