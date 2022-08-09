Smethwick get back to winning ways at summit

Smethwick quick bowler Yaser Ali on his way to taking two wickets for 34 at Shrewsbury Picture: Paul Devine

The absence of Kadeer Ali, involved in the Royal London Cup for Worcestershire, did little to hurt the visitors, who limited relegation-battling Shrewsbury to just 118 all out before claiming a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Shrewsbury’s recent form had lifted them clear of the bottom two but, after backing themselves to bat first in glorious conditions, slumped to 55-6 before Peter Clark pitched in with a defiant late 43.

Gurinder Singh claimed Clark’s wicket for figures of 3-33.

Smethwick opener Muhammad Qamar Khan (42) and Amritpal Singh (43) completed the majority of the work for Rawait Khan’s men, for whom a win takes them 22 points clear from Barnt Green at the summit.

It was the perfect tonic to the previous week’s Kidderminster defeat.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Halesowen sit best of the rest outside the top four after a big home win over basement boys Shifnal.

Halesowen elected to bat and posted 233-8 from their 50 overs. That included a noteworthy contribution of 57 from wicketkeeper Wes Griffiths, batting at seven.

Struggling Shifnal’s response could not have started any worse as their opening four batters fell for ducks leaving them staring down the barrel at 1-4.

Eddie Rhodes (3-9), James Rudge (3-23) and Edward Bragg (3-29) tore through sorry Shifnal’s attack and, despite some resistance lower down the order, were all out for 101 as Halesowen won by 132 runs.

Kidderminster lost ground in mid-table after a disappointing home defeat to Ombersley, who climbed above the hosts into sixth.

Kidderminster were put into bat and looked at good at 106-3 (Vikai Kelley 66, Andrew Kimberlin 52), however Ombersley’s Matt Davis clicked into gear with figures of 6-17, leaving the home side all out for 204.

And impressive Ombersley lost just three wickets in their reply, with Josh Dell (105) and Nick Hammond (53*) in good form.

In Premier Division Two there was yet more success for leaders Wolverhampton away at rivals West Bromwich Dartmouth.

A stunning unbeaten 151 from opener Warrick Fynn led the way for Wolverhampton, who were put into bat. Tom Fell added 107 at three in a second-wicket stand of 233 as the leaders recorded 314-3.

Dartmouth stuttered to 77-5 but rallied with Ibbadat Thaman (76), Yousuf Khalil (59) and Shahzeb Raja (40) in a competitive contest but fell 39 runs short. Dartmouth find themselves in eighth.

Fourth-placed Lichfield closed the gap on Harborne and Barnards Green to nine points with a narrow two-wicket win at Bridgnorth.

Visitors Lichfield, with Brinder Phagura (4-13) and Jack Warren (3-38) on form bowled out Bridgnorth for 204. A team effort for Lichfield completed the chase with just two wickets to spare. Rich Taylor-Tibbott (34), Stuart Fielding (31), Riley Ward (33) and Phagura (31) added useful knocks.

Walsall, just 10 points clear of the drop zone, slumped to a 157-run home defeat to mid-table Dorridge.