Worcestershire's Brett D’Oliveira added to Birmingham Phoenix Hundred squad

Worcestershire's Brett D'Oliveira celebrates his century during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester..

The duo have linked up with the team following the injuries to batter Tom Abell and fast bowler Olly Stone, ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.

D’Oliveira, who is club captain at Worcestershire, had an impressive Vitality Blast campaign this year, scoring 315 runs and taking 12 wickets.

In total, the right-hander has so far made 279 career appearances, firing 7,324 runs and claiming 195 dismissals.

Van der Gugten joins Birmingham Phoenix having represented Trent Rockets during the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021.

The 31-year-old has a wealth of short form experience having played for the Netherlands in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast, Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash and Northern Districts in the Super Smash.

The right-armer has taken 520 wickets in his career to date.

Craig Flindall, Birmingham Phoenix general manager, said: “We’re delighted to add two experienced players to the Phoenix men’s squad. Losing Tom Abell and Olly Stone so close to the start of the competition was incredibly frustrating and we send our best wishes to them during their recovery.

“For Brett and Timm, this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talent and help the team go one step further than 2021.”

D’Oliveira said: “I’m incredibly excited to join up with the Birmingham Phoenix and I can’t wait to get going. The team got incredibly close to winning the competition last year and I’ll be doing all I can to help them lift the trophy this year.”

Van der Gugten said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity with Birmingham Phoenix.

“Having experienced the competition last year, I can’t wait to play in the exciting format once again.”