Fundraising events to honour popular Shropshire cricketer who died one month before birthday

Eugene McCarney, right, with Phil Tufnell.

The McCarney Cup, held at Shelton CC, in Shrewsbury, on August 29, and Wear It Red, on September 2, will celebrate the legacy of Eugene McCarney, from Shifnal, who died a month before his 50th birthday.

They are fundraising events organised by The McCarney Foundation, which was set up in May last year and is aimed at children and young people whose financial or personal circumstances prevent the opportunity to play either cricket or rugby.

The charity provides sporting equipment, coaching, assistance with transport to fixtures and guidance on sports psychology.

It recently appointed teenage cricketer Taylor Youens as its first ambassador and was the charity of choice to which this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival donated. The McCarney Foundation’s strapline 'Every Moment Counts' is based on Eugene’s initials EMC.

Eugene's wife, Pru, with James Cadwallader

Eugene's wife, Pru, said: “Our goal is to help children and young people start their own journey into the world of competitive cricket or Eugene’s Welsh passion of rugby, by offering them the same simple gift of kindness he received.”

Shelton CC's James Cadwallader added: “Eugene was one of our cricketing family and it was a huge blow to everyone when he passed away.

"To help us all remember him in such a positive way, is not only good for Pru and their children but for cricket in Shropshire as a whole.

"Sometimes it only takes a small gesture to a young person for them to become involved in the game we all love. As a result, their potential may be realised and life changed, as it was for Eugene all those years ago. We welcome everyone to the club on August 29 – it’s going to be a fun day.”