Birmingham Phoenix's Eve excited by top talent and youngster Davina too

Cricketing superstars Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine will finally get the chance to pull on the Phoenix kit having missed out through Covid last year and are joined by India’s Deepti Sharma and Perry’s Australia team-mate Sophie Molineux.

The 29-year-old from Shrewsbury was part of the Phoenix side who reached the semi-finals last year where they lost to eventual champions Oval Invincibles and was voted PCA Women’s Player of the Year for 2021.

“It’s very exciting, isn’t it?” the opener said. “Obviously, their names speak for themselves. You don’t have to say too much when you hear the name, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine, and the other two.

“I’m just so excited to see how they go and how we gel as a team, obviously, a lot of the other teams have got some fantastic signings as well.

“So, I think it’s going to be a really strong competition, I’m excited to get on the field again with them.”

The Edgbaston-based side have the likes of 20-year-old England star Issy Wong in their ranks, but it is another youngster who could make history with Wolverhampton’s Davina Perrin set to make history as the youngest player to play in The Hundred at just 15.

Jones added: “You forget how young she is when she goes out into the field. She’s opened the batting with me at Central Sparks for a few games this year.

“She’s phenomenal talent. I’m so excited to see her journey over the next few years.

“She’s just fitted into our squad so well, and you just forget how young she really is. It’s great for her to be involved in The Hundred and get an opportunity like this.

“I think she’s really deserved it, so we’ll see how she goes, but I’m sure she’ll get a lot out of being in the environment.”