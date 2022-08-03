Brewood seize top spot in a weekend of surprises

2022 / South Staffs County League / Premier Division / Beacon CC v Cannock

It was change at the top, as Brewood seized the initiative to take pole position by beating Penkridge after weather played a part at previous leaders Tamworth, who saw their game at home to Hammerwich abandoned after 47 overs with the hosts having amassed 207 for five.

That saw Tamworth collect just eight points – and handed Brewood the chance to take top spot at Penkridge.

Brewood duly took full advantage, despite posting what looked like a gettable total of 180 all out from 48.5 overs. Andrew Calvert top scored with 34, while just two others made it past 20 in the Brewood innings. Myles Davis was the pick of the Penkridge bowlers, taking three for 38 from 11 overs.

However, Penkridge failed to make inroads with the bat, with the first five wickets falling for 88 runs and only Jack Pope offering any real resistance before being trapped lbw for 53. The hosts were bowled out for 144 with five overs remaining. It leaves Penkridge in eighth place.

That is one place above Cannock, who pulled off something of a shock, beating fourth-placed Beacon in a low-scoring game at the Bratch.

Beacon were put into bat and quickly reduced to 27 for seven as the top order collapsed with three ducks among the top five.

Haneesh Chauhan (21) and Callum Westwood (13no) added some late order runs as the hosts were skittled for 83.

In reply, Sam Harris (39) and Jamie Bye (38) led the Cannock chase. There were a few nerves as a clatter of wickets fell but the visitors eventually got over the line with four wickets in hand after 17.3 overs.

The Stags claimed what could be a crucial 20 points from the encounter in their battle for survival.

Another side who failed to take advantage at the top end of the table were Pelsall, who were beaten at Wombourne in a high-scoring clash.

Opener Alex Jones racked up a century for Pelsall and Todd Henderson added 57 as they declared on 259 for eight.

However, the runs were chased down by Wombourne, who completed the chase with almost three overs to spare.

It looked ominous for the hosts early on as they lost their first six wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Any thoughts of an early finish were dispelled as Jack Hussey smashed 92 from 87 balls, backed up by 66 from 50 balls from Jamie Cox before Joel Craner and Oliver Siviter saw Wombourne home.

The result lifts Wombourne to seventh, a place behind Milford Hall who completed a straightforward victory at home to Wolverhampton seconds.

Milford put their visitors into bat and wickets fell at regular intervals with Chris Dean again the pick of the bowlers as he collected four wickets for 50 runs from his 14 overs.

Wolves skipper Adam Lawley top scored with an unbeaten 44 in their total of 163. That proved far too few as Milford’s Sahal Malvernkar’s 78 not out helped them to their target for the loss of four wickets after 27 overs.

In the final match in the division, Fordhouses beat bottom-placed Whittington by seven wickets.

Whittington were all out for 157 with the hosts knocking off the runs in for the loss of three wickets.

