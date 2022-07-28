Worcestershire search for new cricket director

General view of New Road

Since late 2017 parts of the role have been performed by the chair of the cricket steering group, initially led by Tim Curtis, then followed by Paul Pridgeon.

But Pridgeon is to stand down as cricket steering group chair at the end of the season, becoming the club’s vice-chair.

The successful candidate will be responsible for all coaching staff, cricket operations, science and medicine and the academy.

Worcestershire chair Fanos Hira said: “Worcestershire is a club with a proud history and a very bright future. This is an outstanding opportunity for someone with experience and the right qualities to help drive our club forwards.

“We are looking to develop further a vibrant, thriving, successful club that achieves success on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Kashif Ali has been rewarded for his excellent start to his Worcestershire career with a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old initially put pen to paper on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign after a successful trial period.

He said: “I was grateful to Worcestershire for initially giving me an opportunity, and I said that the aim was to try and achieve a longer contract.

“I’m delighted that the club have now given me a new two-year contract, and playing professional cricket is something I’ve dreamed of since first taking up the game.