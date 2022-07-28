Confident Sam Hain helps Warwickshire to a decent fightback

Warwickshire's Sam Hain

Warwickshire captain Rhodes was unbeaten on 72 when bad light ended proceedings seven overs early and, with Alex Davies also contributing a gritty 49, LV= Insurance County Championship leaders Surrey go into the final day 207 runs behind – and suddenly with their unbeaten Division One record under possible threat.

Surrey were badly handicapped, however, by an injury to England Test fast bowler Jamie Overton, who had to be helped from the field early in the morning session after sending down just five balls. He did not return.

Overton hurt his left foot in the delivery stride as he was about to send down the last ball of his first over, with Warwickshire struggling at 32 for 2 after losing both Dom Sibley and nightwatchman Danny Briggs in the fifth and sixth overs of the day.

Hain has so far batted for four hours, facing 187 balls and hitting nine fours, and is in sight of a fourth hundred of a prolific season which has now brought him 945 runs at an average of almost 79.

He always looked in control, accumulating solidly but, at one stage, cutting Will Jacks’ off spin away for four and then skipping down the pitch to the next ball to loft it straight for another boundary.

Rhodes, more aggressive in his approach from the moment he reached the crease, has hit 10 fours from only 105 balls and the fifth wicket pair have taken Warwickshire from being only 80 runs ahead with four wickets down into a position where they might be able to declare and put Surrey under fourth innings pressure.

Derbyshire’s strong victory push was held up by the weather on day three of their match with Worcestershire at New Road.