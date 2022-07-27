Dean’s magnificent seven as Milford hammer hosts

Hammerwich vs Milford Hall Hammerwich vs Milford Hall Hammerwich vs Milford Hall

Facing a Hammerwich side struggling at the wrong end of the table, Dean took seven wickets for just 45 runs as the hosts finished all out for 93 after just 27.4 overs.

With a revised target of 94 from 72 overs, Milford made short work of it in just 15.2.

Stuart Phazey (43), Waqar Saleem (36) and Sam Beales (9), saw the visitors clinch the early victory, leaving them sixth in the table.

Meanwhile, Brewood continued their charge up the division after moving up to second with a win over Wombourne.

Batting first, Brewood made an impressive dent in the scoreline – despite the efforts of Wombourne bowler Zachary Smith, who took five wickets.

Greg Clark started with 23 runs before Andrew Calvert (77) and Navi Poonia (89) gave the hosts a platform to build from as they finished 206-8.

An impressive bowling performance saw Dean Lones take the first wicket before William Marsh followed up with two, Aaron Patel took three and Calvert finished off with four to see Wombourne finish all out for 124.

Smith notched 29 runs in Wombourne’s best display, while Jack Hussey took 20.

Penkridge beat bottom-of-the-table Whittington by 25 runs in a close encounter at Vicarage Lane.

Batting first, Penkridge made a slow start with just 20 runs from 57 balls as bowler Martin Weston claimed the first of his five wickets.

However, Jack Pope restored some hope for the visitors with 79 runs before the next four batters recorded 75 between them, as Penkridge finished all out for 188.

Whittington made a faster start with 28 from Matt Walker and 30 from Brian Mudzinganyama, but they could not keep up the momentum as they finished all out for 163 and fell to defeat.

Another close contest saw Fordhouses win away at Wolverhampton Seconds thanks to a six-wicket haul from Lewis Peat.

The visitors batted first and made an impressive start thanks to a half-century from Adam Peat, which was quickly followed up by 40 from Jem Stack. But Fordhouses fizzled out as Haris Khan took four wickets and left them on 167-8 after their 50 overs.

Wolverhampton also had some joy with the bat thanks to James Hammond (46) and Ciaran Singh (43) but Peat consistently took wickets to ensure the victory as they finished all out for 141.

There was a draw between Pelsall and Beacon, but the former picked up a majority points haul of 15 after finishing 230-9.

Mark Pearse (72) was the highlight scorer from the match, as Beacon finished on 194-9, after facing a revised target of 231 from 50 overs.

Finally, Cannock suffered a heavy loss to league leaders Tamworth.

Cannock managed just 83 runs from 36.1 overs on a tricky pitch with an individual high score of 21 from Daniel Bowker, as Liam Brazier took four wickets and Ed Smith took three.