Smethwick stay focused in hunt for league glory

Smethwick on the charge

Smethwick last won the Birmingham League title back in 1968 but they now sit 35 points clear of the chasing pack following a thrilling win at Station Road.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, James Middleton hit an unbeaten 148 from 127 balls to see the hosts to 257-7 from 55 overs.

Coming to the wicket at 52-2, Middleton hit four fours and five sixes in a career best to dominate the second half of the innings.

In reply, Kadeer Ali produced a patient 104. However, the game looked to be drifting away from Smethwick until Gurinder Singh stepped up to hit an undefeated 46 from 32 balls to seal the win on the penultimate ball.

“As human beings you can’t help thinking about it, but we bring ourselves back to the present each time,” Khan said when asked about Smethwick’s title chances.

“We have one more red ball game then it is back to the win-lose format which suits us well. We have a number of the clubs who are fighting relegation to play and are expecting some hard games.”

Elsewhere in Premier One, Halesowen were beaten at Shrewsbury.

George Hargrave top scored on 131 for the Shropshire side as they closed on 289-7 from 55 overs.

And in reply, Halesowen were skittled out for a measly 90.

Kidderminster also fell to a comprehensive defeat as they took on Kenilworth Wardens.

Opener Jamie Harrison (86) inspired Wardens to 325-9 from 55 overs. And that total proved too many for Kidderminster who, quickly, crashed to 68-8.

Charlie Stainforth (40) provided some resistance, but he was ninth out at 95 before a last wicket stand of 68 between Chris Steele (42no) and Alex Rennie (26) added respectability before they were out for 163.

In Division Two, Himley secured a comfortable win over Bromsgrove.

Brilliant bowling from Ollie Walker (3-6) and Graeme White (5-19) saw Himley restrict the visitors to 111 all out. And they made light work of their target, achieving it in 30.3 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Lichfield also strolled to success as they took on Worfield.

Batting first, Worfield were dismissed for 153 with Riley Ward (4-44) and James Wilkinson (3-29) impressing for the hosts. An unbeaten 72 from Tom Swift then guided Lichfield to victory in 24 overs.

West Bromwich Dartmouth picked up a winning draw at home to Barnards Green.

Kobe Herft top scored for Dartmouth as they finished on 261-8.

Barnards Green were given a revised target of 262 from 49 overs.

And they finished on 127-9 in that allocation.