Central Sparks defeated by Thunder in first day night for women

For the Thunder it was a first victory in the competition this season with Emma Lamb’s 68 the pick of several good contributions with the bat before the England international struck with three late wickets to halt Sparks progress in the run chase.

Abi Freeborn top scored in the match with a run-a-ball 72 but the Sparks’ number three failed to receive the necessary support to get the visitors over the line as the Thunder spun their way to victory, bowling their visitors out for 191.

The win takes Thunder off the bottom of the table, level on four points with Sparks and Lightning, but with all three teams 10 points behind third-placed South East Stars.

Lloyd Tennant, Central Sparks head coach, said: “It got a bit sticky but we were in the chase until the last five overs where we lost wickets too quickly.