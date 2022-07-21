Sam Hain stars for the Birmingham Bears but Joe Denly digs in

Warwickshire's Sam Hain

Trailing by 60 on first innings, the visitors closed the second day at Edgbaston on 198-4 –- 138 ahead – with Denly unbeaten on 70.

Kent were in peril at 105-4 but the former England batter joined forces with Jordan Cox (40 not out) to add an unbroken 93 to keep their side in with a chance of a vital victory in a tussle between the two sides just above Division One’s bottom two.

In the morning they bowled Warwickshire out for 225 with the impressively pacy Navdeep Saini taking 5-72 on his debut.

Four of the Indian’s wickets were among seven catches in the innings for wicketkeeper Sam Billings. It was Billings’ second haul of seven, though the Kent record remains eight (Steve Marsh v Middlesex at Lord’s in 1991).

Sam Hain defied discomfort from a sore back to lead Warwickshire’s batting.

He was last to fall, one run short of a deserved century, when he bottom-edged a cut at Matt Milnes and was caught by Billings as the home side acquired a lead that was useful rather than commanding.

During an overcast morning, Warwickshire made bitty progress as Hain battled to cajole runs from the tail. As Kent’s refurbished seam attack plugged away manfully, the last four wickets were all snaffled by Billings. Danny Briggs edged Matt Henry and when Henry Brookes and Craig Miles nicked Saini, it was left to number 11 Olly Hannon-Dalby to try to escort his team to a batting point and his partner to 100. The former happened but the latter did not as Hain bottom-edged a cut at Matt Milnes.

Second time round, Kent again started falteringly and lost both openers before the deficit was erased. Ben Compton edged Hannon-Dalby to third slip and Zak Crawley chipped Will Rhodes to mid-wicket.

Daniel Bell-Drummond collected 27 from 44 balls but fell lbw to Hannon-Dalby and when Craig Miles hit Jack Leaning’s off-stump with a beauty, Kent were 105 for four - just 45 ahead.