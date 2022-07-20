Wickets tumble with green-top at Edgbaston to put Warwickshire in charge

Warwickshire bowler Olly Hannon-Dalby celebrates the wicket of Surrey batsman Ryan Patel, during day one of the LV= County Championship Division One match at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 7, 2022. See PA story CRICKET Warwickshire. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

In a crucial game, with both teams perched precariously above the relegation zone, the home side prepared a green wicket to expedite a result.

They then won the toss and their seamers exploited the conditions to bowl Kent out for 165. Only Jordan Cox (48, 69 balls) passed 40 as Hannon-Dalby took six for 40 and Henry Brookes three for 56.

Hannon-Dalby was magnificent.

As leader of a severely-depleted seam attack (Nathan McAndrew the latest withdrawal after he went down poorly) the pressure was firmly on the Yorkshireman to exploit the conditions. He rose to the challenge with an opening spell of 7-4-15-5.

On potentially the hottest day ever in England, Warwickshire’s decision to bowl had drawn an incredulous reaction from their fans on social media – but those fans hadn’t seen the pitch.

Warwickshire struggled in turn and closed on 155 for six, having leaned squarely on Sam Hain (68 not out, 130 balls).