Jones the only bright Central Spark in five-wicket loss

Diamonds made it three wins out of three by restricting the home side to 214 for six from their 50 overs and then chasing down the target comfortably, reaching 215 for five with 64 balls to spare. After Sparks chose to bat, only Eve Jones (91, 128 balls) imposed any command over a tight collective bowling effort by the visitors. Emma Marlow led the way with two for 37 while there was a wicket apiece for Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasparek and Linsey Smith..

Diamonds then organised the chase to perfection, based around two decisive partnerships. Openers Laura Winfield-Hall (50, 55) and Smith added 74 in 15 overs and third-wicket pair Hollie Armitage (60 not out, 63 balls) and Sterre Kalis (46, 57) put on 108 in 18. Jones dominated the Sparks innings but support for her from the rest of the top order was fleeting. Stephanie Butler, Thea Brookes and Ami Campbell all reached double figures but failed to get to 20 as disciplined Diamonds bowling pared away at the batting.

Jones was closing in on a well-deserved century when she was smartly stumped by Winfield-Hill off Kasperek and it was left to Abigail Freeborn (48 not out, 62 balls) to lift the total over 200. The innings contained only 12 fours and no sixes.

Sparks’ total appeared to be around 20 or 30 light and so it transpired after Winfield-Hall and Smith provided Diamonds with exactly the platform they needed. Leg-spinner Hannah Baker removed both openers but Armitage and Kalis settled any Diamonds nerves with another strong stand.