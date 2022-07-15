Warwickshire polished off by Hampshire in just two hours

Warwickshire

James Vince’s men needed under two hours to claim the final Warwickshire wicket and knock off the 91 required to win by eight wickets.

Felix Organ ticked off 41 of the runs in 36 balls, with a combative suppression of Danny Briggs, with Vince and Nick Gubbins quickly taking Hampshire over the line inside 17 overs.

Having lost to Essex last time, Hampshire are now back on their championship charge and take 23 points out of the match, while Warwickshire return to Edgbaston with four.

Warwickshire’s 10th-wicket pair of Briggs and George Garrett added 31-morning runs, to take their partnership to 37. Garrett survived an lbw appeal from Keith Barker and a Liam Dawson delivery which turned through the gate but over the stumps.

However, he did stroke Barker through the covers before Briggs powerfully swept former Hampshire team-mate Dawson to the boundary twice as the confidence levels grew.

Garrett was dropped by Vince on 10 at first slip diving to his right but in the following over, Hampshire’s irritations were ended as Abbott brushed Briggs’ edge.

Organ got the chase moving with the fourth delivery as he guided a cut off Oliver Hannon-Dalby to the third boundary and from then on looked to get the game finished in a rush.

Briggs bore the brunt of his assault; Organ advancing and punching him through the covers before alternating between regular and reverse sweeping the Isle of Wight-born spinner to the boundary.

His aggression did bring about a comical dropped catch as a huge swipe gently headed towards Alex Davies at mid-off for a gimme catch, only for the ball to pop out of his hands and landed sadly on the turf.

The 50 stand came up in 59 balls before Garrett added to his impressive morning when he pinned Holland plumb in front and then caught Organ at square-leg off Briggs.

But Vince - who prepared for the Vitality Blast Finals Day with a 22 off 21 balls - and a reverse-sweeping Nick Gubbins chalked off the remaining 36 runs as Hampshire maintained their unbeaten Ageas Bowl record in the Championship this season.

Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson: “When you lose four wickets as quick as we did on the first day you get nailed. If we’d conceded a lead of 20 in the first innings then the game is open. They are a good team though and are relentless.

“We did some good stuff and showed some character but that wasn’t good enough which we recognise as well.

“The young lads have learned some lessons. George Garrett has seen the next level of experience which is a great learning experience for him. And every game Dan Mousley or Chris Benjamin play adds to their experience levels.

“We have got to keep fronting up. For a day and a half, we were better. It wasn’t enough to win but I don’t want to sugarcoat or be misleading.

“We have been depleted, that isn’t an excuse it is a reality. We don’t have the depth of last year. We had Norwell, Bresnan, Stone and Woakes and we haven’t had that depth and consistency from our bowlers and the club hasn’t filled those shoes yet.