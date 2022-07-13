Warwickshire begin their reply after Hampshire build advantage

Opening batter Holland began his season with 81 against Somerset but averaged 14 in his subsequent 13 innings before alleviating his poor form with a stubborn knock.

Liam Dawson maintained his impressive form with 92 – having put on 137 with Holland – and Ben Brown an unbeaten 72 to take Hampshire to a 153-run lead, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby taking his season tally to 35 wickets with five for 86.

Warwickshire sliced 11 off the deficit in six wicketless overs.

Hannon-Dalby said: “It was a tough day. The weather around the country is glorious this week but just not conducive to fast bowling and long spells.

“There were ebbs and flows of the day. There are some really good players in this Hampshire side like Barker and Fuller coming in and nine and 10 makes it a long batting line-up. Credit to them they played well Brown and Dawson dug in well and Holland up top make us keep coming back.

“That is my second five-wicket haul of the season so it is very pleasing. We are an attack though. Macca ran in hard all day and George has been bowling well in the second team. Attacks are about sharing the load.