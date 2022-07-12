Worcestershire clash in the balance as Middlesex lead

Hollman – who top-scored with 62 in the first innings – shored up the lower order after Dillon Pennington’s three wickets had reduced his side to 139 for six second time around, extending that total by a further 41 at stumps.

It sets up the prospect of an enticing finish on day three after Worcestershire had posted 191 to secure a wafer-thin three-run lead in their first innings, built around Ed Barnard’s undefeated 69.

Toby Roland-Jones, who finished with figures of four for 60, then played a valuable role with the bat, keeping Hollman company at the crease until bad light brought play to a close.

Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick, who shared a 71-run partnership with Barnard, said: “I think it is in the balance at the minute. Both sides are probably a good half-hour or hour away from saying they’re in the driving seat, so that makes for an entertaining game going forward.

“The partnership between Josh Baker and Ed (Barnard) this morning, to get us to their total, was important. It is one of those wickets you never quite feel in on, so 20 or 30 runs can seem like quite a big swing. To get past them, even by just three, was a great effort from when we were 49 for five.

“It’s turning from wide to the left-handers through some of the footholes. There’s a little patch for Josh which he’s exploited quite nicely – he’s varied his pace and line really well.