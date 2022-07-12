Will Nield stars for Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton batsman Will Nield

Nield’s unbeaten century and 66 from Sandeep Dhillon were the highlights as hosts Worfield struggled to contain Wolverhampton’s rampant runs – with the leaders finishing on 300-8.

A half-century from Tarik Shorey was the best Worfield could muster as Aqab Ahmed and Warrick Fynn both took four and three wickets respectively – handing Wolverhampton the win by 201 runs.

A close encounter saw struggling Walsall beat Himley by four wickets. Hosts Himley batted first and impressed through Bilal Hussain (32), Oliver Westbury (90) and Ollie Walker (67).

Walsall’s Jordan Bulpitt stopped Himley at 246-9 as he claimed five wickets.

Walsall then stepped up and a half-century from Harjivan Dhinsay and a century from Om Bhosale put them in control as they secured the win on 249-6.

Meanwhile, Lichfield made short work of Bromsgrove as they won by 10 wickets.

Riley Ward took five wickets and James Wilkinson four before Tom Swift (55no) and Thomas Stone (25no) guided them home.

It was a similar story for West Bromwich Dartmouth, who beat Wem by 10 wickets – Shahzeb Raja taking 4-43 in Wem’s 193 all out. Openers Bruce Thomason (105no) and Ismail Mohammed (79no) carried their bats to victory.

Mid-table Halesowen eased to a dominant away victory over Knowle & Dorridge in Premier Division One.

Halesowen impressed with the ball to make short work of their opponents. Eddie Rhodes and Edward Bragg claimed four and three wickets respectively as Knowle finished all out for just 121.

With a fairly modest target to beat, Halesowen made a slow start as the first four batters were dismissed – three by Ethan Brookes – with just 30 runs on the board.

But the visitors quickly found their rhythm and Alexei Kervezee (26), Simon Gregory (38) and Wesley Griffiths (32) handed them a comfortable five-wicket victory.

Elsewhere, Smethwick were beaten by 113 runs as an incredible batting performance from Edward Pollock (158) handed Barnt Green the win.

With a huge target of 308-6 to meet, Smethwick crumbled to 28-3 and 53-5 – despite 27 from Kadeer Ali. Bilal Shafayat offered them hope with a superb 82, but they finished all out for 195.

Meanwhile, Kidderminster earned a home draw with Leamington as they picked up seven league points.

The visitors impressed with centuries for Shane Dowrich (116) and Oliver Currill (137) in their 309-6.