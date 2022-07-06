Staffs hold on to secure victory in season opener

Staffs win

Staffs chased down their winning target of 178 with just two wickets to spare after a nervy final day at Dunstable Cricket Club.

Bedfordshire, having been 43-7 at one point on day two, managed to advance their second innings score to 240 all out on the final day as James Kettleborough carried his bat for 115 and he was helped by lower-order contributions from Jack Fuller (43) and Tom Brett (45).

Openers Alex Mellor (44) and Tom Moulton (28) got Staffordshire off to a decent start, before the former fell at 69.

Though Peter Wilshaw came and went within four balls and Moulton’s obstinate innings was brought to an end, Michael Hill (30) added some valuable middle-order runs.

He was helped by Sahal Malvernkar (14) and Tim Maxfield (18).

But things began to get nervy when Paul Byrne (3) and Sam Wisniewski (1) were dismissed cheaply.

However, Daniel Richardson (26no) and Dan Gibbs (7no) saw Staffs over the line to get their Eastern Division One campaign off to the perfect start.