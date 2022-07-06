All-rounder Todd Henderson is a hit with bat and ball

Todd Henderson

The visitors batted first in their South Staffordshire County League Premier Division clash and quickly found their stride through Alex Jones (60) and Ahsan Akbar (20).

Mark Pearse (65) and Henderson (75) continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over before Daniel Vernon (31), and contributions from down the order saw them post 281-5.

In reply, Fordhouses suffered an afternoon to forget with the bat. Their highest scores came through Niall Cooper (19) and Steven Sandhu (22) as they were shot out out for just 67 in 16.4 overs.

Henderson capped a stunning display as he claimed seven wickets for 29 runs as Pelsall won comfortably by 214 runs and picked up 24 league points as they chase down leaders Tamworth, who picked up 18 points in their home draw with Wombourne.

The visitors picked up only five points as they failed to reach the target but were also not bowled out, finishing 86-8. Ben Hudson was their highest scorer with 28 runs.

Elsewhere, Milford Hall claimed a two-wicket success at home to Beacon.

Beacon batted first and found themselves in trouble at 62-5. But Ollie Green and Roger Fildes then fought back with a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Green ended unbeaten on 70, while Fildes made 56 as the visitors finished on 205-8 from their 50 overs. Stuart Phazey took 3-18.

Milford made a fine start to their reply with Waqar Saleem (26), Phazey (46), Sam Beales (22) and Sahal Malvernkar (55) helping the to 148-2.

And despite a late wobble they reached their target in the 39th over with James Davis adding 25. Off-spinner Jake Cartwright picked up 5-67.

Three draws made up Saturday’s action in the Premier Division, as all three games had revised targets.

In the clash between Penkridge and Cannock, the visitors were just five runs away from victory when their 47 overs finished. Penkridge batted first and both Amaan Hassan and Will Hinder hit 38 as they posted 211-9 from their 50 overs.

Cannock then stepped up and some impressive individual performances from Adam Benton (63) and Sam Harris (60) dragged them to within five runs of their target but they ultimately ended on 207-8 and picked up 15 league points.

Brewood and Hammerwich also played out a draw, with the latter finishing just eight runs from their target, picking up 15 league points in the process.

Brewood finished on 177-9 before Hammerwich, with a revised 41 overs, replied with 170-7.