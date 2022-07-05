Weather ruins cricket, but Kidderminster hit by surprise loss

Kiddy lose

In what turned out to be the only game that started on time and was played all the way through, Neil Pinner’s side entered the game having ruthlessly swept aside Shifnal last time out.

And a second-wicket stand of 129 between Sinel Gunarathne (106) and Vikai Kelley (50) looked to have placed Kidderminster in a strong position at London Road.

But the return of Jack Shantry from professional umpiring turned the game in Shrewsbury’s favour.

Having picked up an early wicket in his opening spell, the left-arm seamer got three more victims to finish with 4-40 from 17 overs.

Gunarathne, who faced 158 balls, and Kelley were the only batters from Kidderminster to reach double figures as they closed on 191-7 from 55 overs.

In reply, the home side were given a solid start by skipper Will Parton (57) and George Hargrave (27) before 41 from Matt Swift helped them to a welcome 20 points, which moves them closer to the four clubs immediately above them at the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, the picture was bleak with three matches abandoned during the innings of the side batting first while the other two games were reduced, significantly, after a late start. The clash between top-of-the-table Smethwick and third-placed Moseley was abandoned with the leaders on 21 without loss in the fifth over.

That fate also befell the match between Halesowen and Berkswell.

In Division Two, leaders Wolverhampton were only able to secure a losing draw against a Dorridge side that is quietly moving up the table. Batting first at Danescourt, Dorridge reached 166-7 in 53 overs, thanks to Daniyal Khan (48no) after they had slumped to 74-6.

David Ball (38) helped Khan to add 84 for the seventh wicket.

Kieron Patel impressed for the hosts taking five wickets for 17 runs in just 10 overs. Interruptions during the afternoon left Wolverhampton with 48 overs to chase the win or 160 for a winning draw. They eventually finished on disappointing 129-7 with Leicestershire seamer Chris Wright (4-21) putting in a fine display for Dorridge.

Walsall missed an opportunity to move closer in the table to opponents Bridgnorth in a rain-affected match at Gorway.

Bridgnorth completed their allocation of 45 overs after a late start and several interruptions which left Walsall with 20 overs to chase a target of 121 for a winning draw. They fell short on 105 for eight.

Himley secured a four-wicket victory at Wem. Lower-order batter Tom Astley top-scored with 37 in the Shropshire side’s total of 153 all out in 48.3 overs.

Worcestershire rookie Oliver Cox (43) then set up the win for Himley.